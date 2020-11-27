TxDOT Updates Demolition Plans
MCALLEN – The Texas Department of Transportation canceled a closure scheduled this week along I-2.
According to Octavio Saenz, TxDOT spokesman, crews were scheduled to re-open the expressway at 5 a.m. on Thursday but weren’t able to finish until after 7 a.m.
“Because we have a change in the way the work happened today,” he says. “We might be speeding it up more than we expected.”
The next closure will happen until Monday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
News Video
Amid pandemic, few lines and no crowds for Black Friday
Nonprofit organizations under strain as demand for services increases
New device may help people manage glucose levels
For many Indigenous people, Thanksgiving is a painful reminder of the past
After losing his job, Brownsville man starts his own business