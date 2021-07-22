x

TxDOT Warns Drivers to Avoid Roads

WESLACO – The Texas Department of Transportation is not announcing any highway closure plans in anticipation of the coming storm.

The state transportation agency will be monitoring highways and crews will be ready to barricade dangerous areas, according to a spokesperson.

Some truckers along Highway 77 said they have travel plans taking them away from the storm.

"I ain't staying here to see what's going to happen," said Larnell Sanders, a truck driver based out of Iowa. "Hopefully everybody will be alright and God bless them."

TxDOT spokesperson Octavio Saenz advised drivers to avoid driving during the storm. He said drivers should check the following resources for road updates:

A state map showing up-to-date highway closures and conditions

Saenz said drivers should also fill up their gas tanks now in case detours take them through longer, unplanned routes. 

