TxDOT: 13 bridges in the Valley in poor conditions open, considered safe
The American Society of Civil engineers gave Texas bridges a B-minus grade, but what about infrastructure in the Rio Grande Valley?
According to the Federal Highway Administration, of the more than 900,000 bridges in the Valley, 13 are considered to be in poor condition.
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) says those 13 poor bridges remain open and are safe to carry traffic. TxDOT officials say plans are underway to address all bridges in poor and fair condition before the end of the year.
