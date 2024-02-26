TxDOT crews participate in mass evacuation exercise
Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation are working to ensure they’re ready for hurricane season.
If a mass evacuation were to be ordered ahead of an approaching hurricane, contraflow could be activated, meaning all available lanes on I-2 would be converted into a westbound direction. All available lanes of I-69C would also be converted into a northbound direction, according to a news release.
Many interstate ramps closed on Wednesday as part of this exercise.
“We're doing this under live traffic, so we need to make sure that our employees are doing these ramp closures safely,” TxDOT director of Maintenance Juan Sustaita said.
TxDOT collaborated with other agencies such as The Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Department of Public Safety for this exercise.
The Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2024.
