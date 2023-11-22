TxDOT: Nightly closures of the expressway set for next week

The Texas Department of Transportation is advising the public of upcoming nightly closures of the expressway between McAllen and Pharr.

Starting on Monday, Nov. 27, the I-2 eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed between Cage Boulevard in Pharr and Jackson Avenue in McAllen.

According to a TxDOT news release, the closures are being done to shift traffic from the existing I-2 eastbound and westbound main lanes to newly constructed main lanes between Sugar Road and Jackson Road.

The closures of the main lanes of the expressway will run from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

