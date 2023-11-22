TxDOT: Nightly closures of the expressway set for next week
Related Story
The Texas Department of Transportation is advising the public of upcoming nightly closures of the expressway between McAllen and Pharr.
Starting on Monday, Nov. 27, the I-2 eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed between Cage Boulevard in Pharr and Jackson Avenue in McAllen.
According to a TxDOT news release, the closures are being done to shift traffic from the existing I-2 eastbound and westbound main lanes to newly constructed main lanes between Sugar Road and Jackson Road.
The closures of the main lanes of the expressway will run from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
The Texas Department of Transportation is advising the public of upcoming nightly closures of the expressway between McAllen and Pharr.... More >>
News Video
-
Closed handbag repair shop in McAllen fails to return customers items
-
Valley veterinarian warns against feedings Thanksgiving food to dogs
-
SpaceX debris from Boca Chica launch expected to become new marine habitat
-
First responders preparing for expected spike in emergency calls during the holidays
-
Safety tips for cooking your Thanksgiving turkey