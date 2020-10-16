TxDot starts campain to lower auto-pedestrian accidents

The Texas Department of Transportation has started a campaign to lower the number of auto-pedestrian crashes.

Octavio Saenz, a public information officer at Texas Department of Transportation said compared to 2019, the department has seen an increase of fatalities and serious injuries in cyclists and pedestrians.

"A lot of these incidents happen between 9p.m. and 10p.m. — always wear reflective clothing and if you don't have any, please use a flashlight— something that makes drivers aware that a pedestrian is walking in their vicinity,"Saenz said.

