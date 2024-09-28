TxDOT: Storm surge impacting State Highway 4
Related Story
Flooding was reported Monday on State Highway 4 in Cameron County as Tropical Storm Francine forms in the Gulf of Mexico.
A news release from the Texas Department of Transportation says water was covering the roadway from the rain and storm surge in the area.
The public is encouraged to monitor road conditions online, or by calling 1-800-452-9292.
News
Flooding was reported Monday on State Highway 4 in Cameron County as Tropical Storm Francine forms in the Gulf of... More >>
News Video
-
Brownsville police: Man arrested for collecting money for false campaign
-
Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024: High clouds, temps in 90s
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 27, 2024
-
Cameron County Sheriff's Office: Man admits to burglarizing Brownsville churches
-
Brownsville police cadets graduate from STC training academy