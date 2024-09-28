x

TxDOT: Storm surge impacting State Highway 4

By: Jose De Leon III

Related Story

Flooding was reported Monday on State Highway 4 in Cameron County as Tropical Storm Francine forms in the Gulf of Mexico. 

A news release from the Texas Department of Transportation says water was covering the roadway from the rain and storm surge in the area. 

The public is encouraged to monitor road conditions online, or by calling 1-800-452-9292. 

News
TxDOT: Storm surge impacting State Highway 4
TxDOT: Storm surge impacting State Highway 4
Flooding was reported Monday on State Highway 4 in Cameron County as Tropical Storm Francine forms in the Gulf of... More >>
2 weeks ago Monday, September 09 2024 Sep 9, 2024 Monday, September 09, 2024 6:55:00 PM CDT September 09, 2024
Radar
7 Days