TxDot to close westbound Sugar Road exit ramp for two years
PHARR — The Texas Department of Transportation will close the Sugar Road exit ramp on Wednesday.
The closure is part of the $303 million Interstate 2 / Interstate I-69C interchange project in Hidalgo County.
The project is designed to reduce congestion by reconfiguring exit ramps, widening the roadway and reconstructing Interstate 2 near the interchange.
The project will include improvements to 7.8 miles of roadway in the cities of McAllen, Pharr and San Juan.
