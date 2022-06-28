TxDot to close westbound Sugar Road exit ramp for two years

PHARR — The Texas Department of Transportation will close the Sugar Road exit ramp on Wednesday.

The closure is part of the $303 million Interstate 2 / Interstate I-69C interchange project in Hidalgo County.

The project is designed to reduce congestion by reconfiguring exit ramps, widening the roadway and reconstructing Interstate 2 near the interchange.

The project will include improvements to 7.8 miles of roadway in the cities of McAllen, Pharr and San Juan.