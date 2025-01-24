TxDOT to hold public meeting on I-69 connector project
The Texas Department of Public Transportation will be hosting a public meeting to talk about their proposed I-69 connector project in Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties.
The project would evaluate a new connection between I-69E/U.S. 281 in Edinburg and I-69E/U.S. 77 in Harlingen and could include the construction of a highway, approximately 25 miles, with bridges and major intersections, according to TxDOT.
TxDOT said the purpose of the meeting is to present "conceptual and primary alternatives, including a no build alternative." The community will also be able to submit public comments during the meeting.
The meeting will be held at Santa Rosa High School cafeteria, located at 102 Jesus R. Cruz, on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Residents can attend in-person or online. For more information, click here.
