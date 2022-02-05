TxDOT to pre-treat roadways in northern Willacy, Hidalgo counties

Though icy road conditions are not expected for the Valley as a cold front blows through on Thursday, the Texas Department of Transportation plans to pre-treat roadways in the northern part of the Valley.

"For now, our plan is to pretreat bridges and overpasses in the northern parts of our districts such as northern Hidalgo, Brooks, Willacy, Kennedy, and Zapata counties for possible icing,” said TxDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza. “If there are any shifts in the forecast and we see a threat of ice to more areas we would adjust accordingly."

Despite sending 14 members from the TxDOT Pharr district to Fort Worth to assist with winter operations, Pedraza says they still have enough resources here in the district to handle whatever situations may arise.

The crews in Fort Worth are expected to return home on Saturday.