U.S. Coast Guard saves shark from tangled fishing gear near SPI
The U.S. Coast Guard helped save a hammerhead shark off the coast of South Padre Island, a Facebook post from the U.S. Coast Guard stated Sunday.
The shark was tangled in illegal fishing gear.
The Coast Guard found the shark while they collected 7.5 miles of illegal long-line fishing gear.
