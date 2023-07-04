x

U.S. extends non-essential travel band to July 21

The Department of Homeland Security announced that pandemic-related travel restrictions at border crossings would remain until July 21. 

DHS extended COVID-19 nonessential travel restrictions at border crossings with both Mexico and Canada. 

The travel restrictions have been in place since March 2020. 

