U.S. Marshals searching for Brownsville woman charged in hot van death
Related Story
The U.S. Marshals are on the lookout for the woman accused in the hot van death of a 4-year-old boy in Brownsville.
Sendy Ruiz, a former daycare worker, was initially set for trial on Feb. 23, but that is unlikely to happen. As of right now, Ruiz cannot be found.
An arrest warrant for Ruiz was issued when she never showed up to a court hearing that was scheduled to take place Feb. 12.
Her trial date was initially scheduled for Feb. 23.
Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said the U.S. Marshals are looking out for Ruiz and officers at the international bridges are also on notice.
RELATED STORY: Arrest warrant issued after Brownsville daycare worker accused in death of 4-year-old boy skips court hearing, DA says
Channel 5 News did reach out to Ruiz's attorney but still haven't heard back.
Ruiz is charged with injury to a child. Authorities say she was in charge of the children in the van when one of them was left behind.
Logan Urbina died last June. Authorities say he was in the daycare van for almost five hours.
Another woman, Karen Silva, was convicted in Logan's death. She was the driver of the van.
She was given probation in December and released because she argued she was pregnant and didn't want to give birth in prison.
Silva has since been deported to Mexico.
News
News Video
-
Raymondville ISD marching band receives international honor
-
Man killed in officer-involved shooting at South Padre Island attempted to run...
-
Mission 5th grader publishes book about brother's autism
-
Sea Turtle Inc. reacts to Texas Game Wardens new equipment to protect...
-
New Texas Game Wardens boat aims to stop illegal fishing at South...
Sports Video
-
Muhamed Shaath leads Pioneer to play-in victory over Sharyland
-
RGV girls basketball area round highlights and scores
-
Weslaco & Nikki Rowe advance to Sweet 16 in girls basketball playoffs
-
Weslaco takes down Ingleside 4-1 in Lady Angels Classic
-
Los Fresnos star quarterback Robert Pineda signs with Southwestern University football