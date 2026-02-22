U.S. Marshals searching for Brownsville woman charged in hot van death

The U.S. Marshals are on the lookout for the woman accused in the hot van death of a 4-year-old boy in Brownsville.

Sendy Ruiz, a former daycare worker, was initially set for trial on Feb. 23, but that is unlikely to happen. As of right now, Ruiz cannot be found.

An arrest warrant for Ruiz was issued when she never showed up to a court hearing that was scheduled to take place Feb. 12.

Her trial date was initially scheduled for Feb. 23.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said the U.S. Marshals are looking out for Ruiz and officers at the international bridges are also on notice.

RELATED STORY: Arrest warrant issued after Brownsville daycare worker accused in death of 4-year-old boy skips court hearing, DA says

Channel 5 News did reach out to Ruiz's attorney but still haven't heard back.

Ruiz is charged with injury to a child. Authorities say she was in charge of the children in the van when one of them was left behind.

Logan Urbina died last June. Authorities say he was in the daycare van for almost five hours.

Another woman, Karen Silva, was convicted in Logan's death. She was the driver of the van.

She was given probation in December and released because she argued she was pregnant and didn't want to give birth in prison.

Silva has since been deported to Mexico.