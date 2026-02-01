x

U.S. Navy meteorologists provide insights of forecasting as part of Navy Week in the Valley

By: Brianna Medina

Related Story

Two U.S. Navy meteorologists, Matthew Herdrich and Christopher Stidham, spoke with Channel 5 News Meteorologist Brianna Medina about what a typical day on the job looks like for them.

Their visit was part of Navy Week that has been taking place in the Rio Grande Valley.

News
U.S. Navy meteorologists provide insights of forecasting...
U.S. Navy meteorologists provide insights of forecasting as part of Navy Week in the Valley
Two U.S. Navy meteorologists, Matthew Herdrich and Christopher Stidham, spoke with Channel 5 News Meteorologist Brianna Medina about what a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 30 2026 Jan 30, 2026 Friday, January 30, 2026 2:30:00 PM CST January 30, 2026
Radar
7 Days