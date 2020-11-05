x

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar defeats Republican challenger, heads back to Washington

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, is headed back to Washington.

Cuellar represents Texas' 28th congressional district, which covers Starr County and the western part of Hidalgo County.

The Associated Press called the race for Cuellar on Tuesday night. He defeated Republican challenger Sandra Whitten.

