U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar weighs in on Biden inaugurations, says more COVID-19 vaccines are anticipated
During a press conference U.S. rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo said once President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in, he will take action on seeking support for additional stimulus aid and move forward with mass vaccination efforts nationwide.
Biden hopes to distribute one million vaccines a day, covering 30 million Americans in one month, according to Cuellar.
"He's talking about one hundred million vaccines in the first one hundred days," Cuellar said.
