U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores meets with Valley farmers to discuss impact of inflation

Inflation will likely be a big factor in voter turnout at the November 2022 midterm elections.

Congresswoman Mayra Flores was in the Valley Tuesday with Congressman Glenn Thompson – the chair of the House Committee on Agriculture – to talk with Valley farmers about the inflation-related challenges they're facing.

Challenges Valley farmers are facing include the rising cost of soil, seed and chemicals.

“I was a farmworker for many years and I think it’s important that we have that voice in Washington and that people understand how difficult it is to be a farmer,” Flores said. “It's so important to give our farmers the resources that they need because at the end of the day, we're talking about feeding America, feeding our children and the least we can do is give them the resources that they need."

The goal of these visits is to come up with positive changes to support agriculture in the Valley.