UIL Baseball Regional Quarterfinal Highlights 5-20-2023
Related Story
EDINBURG, Texas -- Palmview reached the UIL Baseball Regional Semifinals for the first time in school history after sweeping Edinburg Vela.
PSJA also reached the 4th round for the first time since 2004 after sweeping Laredo United.
Click on the video above for highlights.
News
EDINBURG, Texas -- Palmview reached the UIL Baseball Regional Semifinals for the first time in school history after sweeping Edinburg... More >>
News Video
-
Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023: Breezy and mild, temps in the 70s
-
Harlingen woman dresses up as Santa despite health issue
-
Laguna Heights family lose home in fire; were trying to rebuild after...
-
Cameron County commissioners consider tax exemption with Texas LNG
-
Russian, central Asian migrants gather to seek asylum at Progreso Port of...
Sports Video
-
McAllen Memorial's Hernandez signs for Texas A&M Volleyball
-
Harlingen's Grace Reed signs for Lubbock Christian University soccer
-
Edinburg CISD names new athletic director
-
Highlights from state semifinal championship game
-
Chargers' historic season ends with 49-21 loss to Smithson Valley Rangers in...