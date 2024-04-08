UIL Boys Soccer Regional Finals
BROWNSVILLE -- Three valley boys soccer teams entered the UIL Region IV Finals. Edinburg North (6A), Brownsville Lopez (5A), and Progreso (4A) were each at different sites today for a chance at a UIL state tournament appearance.
Click on the video above for highlights and results from today.
