UIL HS Soccer Regional Quarterfinals HL & Scores

RIO GRANDE VALLEY -- UIL Regional Quarterfinals round is over. Four valley boys teams are left in the playoffs. Three on the girls side.

Click on the video above for highlights and scores from tonight's third round action.

1 day ago Tuesday, April 02 2024 Apr 2, 2024 Tuesday, April 02, 2024 10:09:00 PM CDT April 02, 2024
