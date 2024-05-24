UIL Softball & Baseball playoff upcoming schedule
Related Story
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Two RGV baseball and two RGV softball teams are left remaining in the UIL playoffs.
Click on the video above for match details to the upcoming series involving valley teams.
News
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Two RGV baseball and two RGV softball teams are left remaining in the UIL playoffs.... More >>
News Video
-
Pharr police: One person injured in multi-vehicle crash
-
Winners remain unchanged following recount of Rio Grande City election
-
5 On Your Side: Property issues frustrates Donna family attempting to build...
-
Region One program seeking to provide college assistance to graduating high school...
-
Prescription Health: Risk factors for early-onset dementia