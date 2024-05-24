x

UIL Softball & Baseball playoff upcoming schedule

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Two RGV baseball and two RGV softball teams are left remaining in the UIL playoffs.

Click on the video above for match details to the upcoming series involving valley teams.

3 days ago Monday, May 20 2024 May 20, 2024 Monday, May 20, 2024 10:19:00 PM CDT May 20, 2024
