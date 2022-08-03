Ukrainians denied entry into the US at Matamoros bridge, family members say
A program designed to help Ukrainians come directly to the U.S. without having to travel through Mexico went into effect Monday.
But some refugees who flew to Mexico to get to the U.S. were left stranded.
RELATED: US to welcome Ukraine refugees but no longer through Mexico
Channel 5 Reporter Stefany Rosales spoke with a couple whose relatives were denied at the bridge in Matamoros and are looking for more options.
Editor's note: This story originally aired on April 24, 2022.
