Unaccompanied veteran from Raymondville laid to rest

A Raymondville man who served six years in the U.S. Navy was laid to rest Thursday.

Bobby Grant Casey served as a hull maintenance technician. He was buried at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission with no family present.

As an unaccompanied veteran, Casey’s funeral was organized by the VFW of McAllen, Post 8788.

Casey died at the age of 68.

The flag wrapped in honor of Casey will stay at the cemetery for 90 days for a family member to retrieve it.

A spokesperson for the veteran’s cemetery said they bury between three and seven veterans per week. Casey is the fourth unaccompanied veteran to be buried there in 2023.

