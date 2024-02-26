x

Unclaimed cattle to be auctioned off

Eight lost cows will soon be auctioned off if the owners don't claim them.

The cows were found last week just south of tower Road in Alamo.

They’re not tagged, and the owner needs to claim them by Sunday, Feb. 18.

956-246-7339 is the number to call if you recognize the cows.

Thursday, February 08 2024
