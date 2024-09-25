Underclass Cards Grow Up Fast
Related Story
HARLINGEN - Graduation ripped through the roster of the girl's basketball team at Harlingen high school after last season. It's what you might expect after the school won a second consecutive district championship in 2016. But, underclassmen have a way of growing up quickly during a season. That's left the young Lady Cards in position for a first place showdown with Weslaco on Tuesday night. CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega reports.
News
HARLINGEN - Graduation ripped through the roster of the girl's basketball team at Harlingen high school after last season. It's... More >>
News Video
-
Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
-
Gov. Abbott discuss Valley issues with South Texas leaders
-
Edcouch city council votes to fire indicted city manager
-
Family of victim in fatal hit-and-run crash in Penitas offering reward for...
-
DPS discusses a year's worth of operations at Fronton Island