Underclass Cards Grow Up Fast

HARLINGEN - Graduation ripped through the roster of the girl's basketball team at Harlingen high school after last season.  It's what you might expect after the school won a second consecutive district championship in 2016.  But, underclassmen have a way of growing up quickly during a season.  That's left the young Lady Cards in position for a first place showdown with Weslaco on Tuesday night.  CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega reports.

7 years ago Monday, January 23 2017 Jan 23, 2017 Monday, January 23, 2017 11:05:24 PM CST January 23, 2017
