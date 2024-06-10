Union representing federal immigration workers reacts to Biden’s new asylum restrictions

A union representing employees of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services say it’ll take time for new asylum rules to show results.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced a new immigration policy that restricts the number of asylum seekers allowed to cross the border when crossings reach an average of 2,500 daily encounters or more for seven consecutive days.

Michael Knowles, a spokesperson for a union representing USCIS employees, says it’s more important to secure funding to pay for more asylum officers and Border Patrol agents.

“Every time you put up a barrier for people who are desperate, they're going to find a way around the barrier— even if that way around might put them in greater danger,” Knowles said. “We have to protect lives, and we have to protect the integrity of our borders. You have to do both, and in order to do both, you need enough people and enough resources to do the job."

The new asylum restriction will stay in place until apprehensions drop to — or beneath — 15 hundred a day for two consecutive weeks.

Federal agents are currently logging an average of about 4,000 daily migrant encounters every day.

Migrants crossing illegally are not allowed to claim asylum until the restrictions are lifted.