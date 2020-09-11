United States hits 6 million COVID-19 cases
Related Story
The United States hit a grim milestone during the past 24 hours: 6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19.
About 183,000 people have died, according to data published by Johns Hopkins University.
Three vaccines for COVID-19 are in Phase 3 trials in the United States. Health officials, though, don't anticipate a vaccine will be available until 2021 at the earliest.
