x

United States hits 6 million COVID-19 cases

Related Story

The United States hit a grim milestone during the past 24 hours: 6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19.

About 183,000 people have died, according to data published by Johns Hopkins University.

Three vaccines for COVID-19 are in Phase 3 trials in the United States. Health officials, though, don't anticipate a vaccine will be available until 2021 at the earliest.

Watch the video for the full story.

News
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the...
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States hits 6 million
The United States hit a grim milestone during the past 24 hours: 6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. About... More >>
1 week ago Tuesday, September 01 2020 Sep 1, 2020 Tuesday, September 01, 2020 7:02:00 AM CDT September 01, 2020
Radar
7 Days