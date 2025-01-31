United Way of Southern Cameron County offering free tax preparation
The Internal Revenue Service is now accepting tax filings on last year's earnings, and qualified taxpayers can get free help filing through the United Way of Southern Cameron County.
The organization’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance — or VITA — program offers free tax preparation for people earning $67,000 or less.
“People that already know about us and they're returning clients, they can just bring a couple of last years, but if they're new we need their ID, their social security of everyone on the tax return, their W2s, anything that has income and anything they have gotten in the mail,” VITA Program Coordinator Leslie Nuñez said.
A list of VITA locations in Cameron County is available online.
