United Way Program to Help Local Families File Tax Returns

WESLACO – United Way’s program to help local residents with their taxes will be available again this tax season.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) is free to families whose household income is less than $66,000 for year 2018.

VITA is available at 20 different locations in Cameron County and Willacy County until April.

To learn more, visit United Way’s website.

