Unofficial election results: Cortez leads in race for Democratic nominee for Hidalgo County judge

Incumbent Richard Cortez has won the Democratic nomination in the Hidalgo County judge race, according to unofficial election results.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Cortez received 20,741 votes, or 50 percent of the vote, followed by Tania Ramirez, who received 12,247 votes, or 30 percent of the vote.

Norma Ramirez received 8,305 votes, or 20 percent of the vote.

Cortez will face Republican Party candidate, Esmeralda Flores, who beat opponent Jane Cross in the Hidalgo County Republican judge race.

6 months ago Tuesday, March 01 2022 Mar 1, 2022 Tuesday, March 01, 2022 9:58:00 PM CST March 01, 2022
