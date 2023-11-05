UPDATE: Brush fire in Mission fully contained
A brush fire that started Thursday evening near the Mission animal shelter is now fully contained, according to the city.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, the city said in a Facebook post.
The brush fire was fully contained as of 1:20 a.m. Friday, but city firefighters were letting it fully burn out, according to the city of Mission.
Firefighters responded to the scene Thursday at around 6 p.m. on South Conway Avenue and Abelino Farias Street near the Mission location of the RGV Humane Society.
No injuries, human or animal, were reported.
The public is being asked to avoid the area due to hot spots producing smoke. City crews remain on location to monitor the scene.
