UPDATE: Cameron County judge discusses spike of coronavirus-related deaths
Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. held a news conference on Wednesday to discuss coronavirus developments in the county.
Trevino explained that the recent number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county have become more concerning, adding that the county has averaged one death per day in the last week.
In addition to the deaths the county has seen 90 new cases in just one week, according to Trevino.
He also announced new coronavirus testing sites will be available starting on Saturday.
