x

Update: Fire at McAllen recycling center extinguished

Related Story

The McAllen Fire Department battled a large fire at a recycling plant near 26th St. and Business 83, the city said Tuesday afternoon.

Business 83 on 23rd Street to 29th Street was shut down but has since reopened.  

McAllen firefighters and police were called to the scene and took control of the situation under control, the city said. 

Authorities said paper, plastic, and the wind fueled the flames for nearly three hours. Officials said no injuries were reported in the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Related Images

News
Update: Fire at McAllen recycling center extinguished
Update: Fire at McAllen recycling center extinguished
The McAllen Fire Department battled a large fire at a recycling plant near 26th St. and Business 83, the city... More >>
1 week ago Tuesday, November 16 2021 Nov 16, 2021 Tuesday, November 16, 2021 1:42:00 PM CST November 16, 2021
Radar
7 Days