UPDATE: Sherriff's Office: 4 arrested on kidnapping charges Cameron County, authorities seeking 2 other suspects

A fourth individual was arrested in connection with a suspected kidnapping case that left a man "severely beaten," last month, the Cameron County Sheriff's Office said.

Magdaleno Perales Jr., 37, was arrested and charged in the kidnapping authorities say occurred on July 3 in Cameron Park.

A witness told police a victim was “taken against his will while being assaulted and forced into a vehicle,” according to a news release.

“The victim was returned a day later after being severely beaten,” the release stated.

Perales faces charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.

RELATED: Sheriff’s office: 3 arrested on kidnapping charges in Cameron County, authorities seeking 3 other suspects

Three other individuals - Victor Manuel Armendariz, 42; Alejandro Galvan, 31; and Cesario Mendiola Jr., 44, were also arrested and charged in the kidnapping, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Two other suspects - Ricardo Guerrero Del Torro, 27; and Karen Luna, 26 – are also wanted in connection with the kidnapping investigation.

Those with information regarding the location of the wanted suspects are urged to contact the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.