x

UPDATE: Staff at Valley clinic who treated Michigan couple infected with COVID-19 showing no symptoms

Related Story

BROWNSVILLE – On Wednesday, Cameron County health officials received confirmation about a Michigan couple who tested positive for COVID-19. They had recently been on vacation at South Padre Island.

The couple had been staying at the island from Jan. 1 to Mar. 11. During their stay, from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, they traveled up to Idaho to attend a family wedding, where they came into contact with a relative who later tested positive for the virus.

They flew back, making a landing at Valley International Airport in Harlingen on Mar. 2. They began to show symptoms of COVID-19 over the next two days.

On Mar. 5, the husband went to a Port Isabel clinic, but did not qualify for a COVID-19 test at the time. He did not have a fever and in Idaho, at that point, did not have any cases.

Watch the video for further details.

News
Staff at Valley clinic who treated Michigan...
Staff at Valley clinic who treated Michigan couple infected with COVID-19 showing no symptoms
BROWNSVILLE – On Wednesday, Cameron County health officials received confirmation about a Michigan couple who tested positive for COVID-19. They... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 Thursday, March 19, 2020 4:07:00 PM CDT March 19, 2020
Radar
7 Days