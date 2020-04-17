Urgent care screening available for Valley residents over the phone

MCALLEN – Rio Grande Valley residents are avoiding emergency rooms and hospitals to treat minor injuries. They're afraid of contracting the coronavirus.

Urgent care facilities usually treat minor emergencies, such as fractures, cuts, fevers and infections.

Dr. Marissa Gomez Martinez from DHR Health says waiting to treat an infection can often bring more complications in the long run.

ER expenses or wait times are often not something most people can afford or withstand. Urgent care facilities can treat almost all the same necessities.

If someone is unsure of making a trip to see an urgent care physician, experts recommend to first give the facility a call so they can be screened over the phone.

DHR Health Urgent Care is open Monday to Friday, from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m.; on Saturdays and Sundays, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. For more information, call 956-362-5030.

