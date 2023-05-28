x

US Catholic Bishops Approve Plan for Sex Abuse Reporting Hotline

WESLACO – A sex abuse hotline was approved Wednesday by U.S. Catholic bishops.

It’s all part of an effort aimed at addressing child sex abuse allegations within the church.

The scandal isn’t limited to the United States.

There have been several complaints launched nationwide, including in the Rio Grande Valley.

Church leaders in Brownsville released a list of accused priests in February.

