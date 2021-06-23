US Coast Guard Seizes 2 Boats in Illegal Fishing Bust

CORPUS CHRISTI – Seven Mexican fishermen are in federal custody after an illegal fishing bust.

Coast Guard law enforcement crews intercepted two lanchas in U.S. waters off southern Texas on Saturday morning and Sunday night.

Inside the boats, they found fishing gear, red snapper, grouper, pufferfish, shark and eel. The 1,680 pounds of fish were seized.

The Mexican fishermen were detained and handed over to border enforcement agents.

Watch the video above for more information.