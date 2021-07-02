US faces fireworks shortage ahead of holiday weekend

The country is facing a nationwide fireworks shortage, said the American Pyrotechnics Association (APA), but some Valley vendors say they haven't felt the impact of the low supply.

The APA reports firework sales doubled during the pandemic, causing exhaustion to inventories and creating delays in manufacturing and shipping from China.

Guadalupe Garza, a stand operator for Mr. G's Fireworks in Mercedes, says he isn't anticipating a shortage but is still ensuring his stand remains stocked with the latest fireworks available on the market.

"It's barely the first day that we open," Garza said. "We will be finding out throughout the week to see if we are going to be short on fireworks or not. As far as we know right now, no."

Officials for big-time shows across the Valley, like Edinburg's annual BBQ cook-off, which features a 20-minute fireworks show, say they secured the fireworks needed.

Executive Director for the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce Ronnie Larralde said they held onto the unused fireworks from last year due to the pandemic, but that's not the case Valley-wide.

"I've had many people call me to reach out to the firework company that we use," Larralde said. "We know that there is a shortage, not only with fireworks, but people forget the licensee of the shooters."

The APA warns consumers that they should expect to pay more when stocking up for the holiday weekend.