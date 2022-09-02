US, Mexico authorities looking for five people accused of human smuggling
Related Story
The United States and Mexico are looking for five people accused of human smuggling under the initiative 'Se Buscan Informacion', a joint effort between U.S. Border Patrol and Mexico's government to identify people associated with transnational criminal organizations.
Officials say the people identified under the initiative have suspected ties to human and drug smuggling rings on both sides of the border.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects can confidentially contact law enforcement in Tuscon at 520-519-7002 and Yuma at 928-341-6558 or 928-341-6579, where voice messages, texts, or WhatsApp can be used.
The phone lines are open 24 hours a day to a special 'Se Busca Informacion' intelligence center.
News
The United States and Mexico are looking for five people accused of human smuggling under the initiative 'Se Buscan Informacion',... More >>
News Video
-
Concerns raise as fires continue to reignite at warehouse storing hand sanitizer
-
Residency controversy addressed in race for Starr County judge
-
Police: Juvenile sets off fireworks, prompts lockdown at Harlingen High School
-
DPS investigating fatal three-vehicle crash in Donna
-
Teen facing charges following threat at Mission Veterans Memorial High School