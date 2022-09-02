US, Mexico authorities looking for five people accused of human smuggling

The United States and Mexico are looking for five people accused of human smuggling under the initiative 'Se Buscan Informacion', a joint effort between U.S. Border Patrol and Mexico's government to identify people associated with transnational criminal organizations.

Officials say the people identified under the initiative have suspected ties to human and drug smuggling rings on both sides of the border.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects can confidentially contact law enforcement in Tuscon at 520-519-7002 and Yuma at 928-341-6558 or 928-341-6579, where voice messages, texts, or WhatsApp can be used.

The phone lines are open 24 hours a day to a special 'Se Busca Informacion' intelligence center.