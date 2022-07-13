US-Mexico Officials to Discuss Prevention of Future Bridge C

WESLACO – Officials from the U.S. and Mexico are meeting this week to find out the cause of a long delay at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge that led to a partial temporary closure.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported the bridge was temporarily shut down for nearly eight hours Friday.

The bridge was closed to non-commercial traffic, the only time traffic was stopped was from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. while a wide load truck was taken off the bridge. The closure forced truckers to cancel deliveries.

The bridge director says discussion will take place to prevent it from happening again.

