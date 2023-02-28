USCIS Change in Policy to Affect Visa Applicants

WESLACO – U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services made a change in policy which will likely affect those submitting visa applications.

The policy does away with the obligation for officers to send applicants notifications if there is any missing documentation or if the application is going to be denied.

Applications can now be denied if any documentation is missing.

“Many times, when applications get denied, that means that the officers can put the individual in deportation proceedings. So, they can prepare the paperwork at the same time that they deny the application,” says Immigration Attorney Jodi Goodwin.

Goodwin advises applicants to seek professional help when filling out the application.

USCIS sent the following statement, which reads in part:

“By encouraging more complete applications, USCIS believes this policy may improve its ability to efficiently process applications and petitions.”

