USDA Launches Program to Aid Farmers Affected by Trade War with China
WESLACO – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is starting a new program to help growers who may be affected by a trade war with China.
The Market Facilitation Program, or MFP, will provide payments to corn, cotton, dairy, hog, sorghum, soybean and wheat producers who were affected.
The amount of funds received will be based on how much of their profits were impacted.
The program begins Sept. 4.
