UTHealth Houston in Brownsville conducts research on human viruses along the border

A new virus research is underway in Brownsville.

Not just on viruses, like the flu, but many others that live inside people but aren't as noticeable. New federal money is funding research to learn about viruses along the border in particular.

Inside the lab at the University of Texas - Health Houston, School of Public Health in Brownsville is where testing and storage of human samples for a study of human viruses is taking place.

"We are one of the sites that has been chosen, because we have the population here on the border," Epidemiology professor Dr. Susan Fisher said.

Fisher studies diseases and other health issues to better understand what causes them and how to prevent them. She hopes to find answers in the human samples collected.

"Our goal is to collect as much specimens from people with as much diversity as possible and as many ages as possible," Fisher said.

The campus and team were chosen to be a part of the Human Virome Program, launched by the National Institute of Health.

The Brownsville campus is working with $5 million in funding to continue their research for the next five years.

The team is made up of scientists and staff from the Rio Grande Valley.

The researchers are looking to accept new participants in their study. The only requirement is that participants be healthy, and there are some incentives.

Those interested in participating can call 956-755-0600.