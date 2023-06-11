UTRGV: 5 in custody, scene cleared after ‘heavy police presence’ at apartment complex near campus

Five people in an apartment complex near UTRGV were placed in custody, according to the university.

The university previously warned the public of heavy police presence at the Palms Apartment complex, located on the corner of West Schunior Street and North Sugar Road near the university, and urged the public to stay away.

Five people were placed in custody by the Edinburg Police Department, a social media post from the district stated.

"Status is clear at this time. You can resume normal activities," the university stated in a social media post made Saturday at 2:47 p.m.

Details on what led to the arrests were not available, but a UTRGV spokesperson confirmed university students were not involved in the incident.