UTRGV announces new date for Brownsville graduation ceremony

Students at the UTRGV Brownsville students will be graduating in a Saturday, May 20 ceremony.

The ceremony was originally announced for Saturday, May 13, but was rescheduled that same day due to weather.

The ceremony is set for 10 a.m. at the lawn of the library and BMAIN building.

Graduates are urged to check their emails for more details.

