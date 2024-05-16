UTRGV announces new home for school of art and design

UTRGV officially purchased a former Brownsville ISD facility to serve as the new home for its school of art and design.

UTRGV purchased Longoria Elementary School in Brownsville — located at 2400 E. Van Buren St. — for $1.2 million. According to a news release, UTRGV plans to invest nearly $34 million in renovations.

“These enhancements will be designed with input from both students and faculty, ensuring the new facilities meet the unique needs and creative aspirations of the School of Art and Design community,"the release stated. “Currently, the School of Art and Design operates out of leased space in Rusteberg Hall.”

Longoria elementary closed in 2019 due to declining enrollment, the release noted.

“We are excited about what this is going to bring for our students,” Dr. Jeffrey Ward, dean of the College of Fine Arts, said. “We are going to be able to expand our graphic design, graphic design is our biggest program in the school of art and science. We are also going to have a PC and Mac lab, a makerspace and 3D printers."

The university also plans to build an art gallery and sculpture garden. The building is expected to open fall 2025.