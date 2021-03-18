UTRGV at Texas

AUSTIN – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team fell to the No. 10 Texas Longhorns 15-2 in seven innings on Tuesday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Junior Freddy Rojas Jr. led the Vaqueros (9-7) with his third multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Graduate students Andy Atwood and Coleman Gubbs and junior Angel De La Cruz also had hits.

Down 5-0, graduate student Conrado Diaz drew a four-pitch walk with two outs in the fourth. Atwood followed with an RBI-double and the Rojas singled home Atwood to bring the Vaqueros to within 5-2.

That was it against Pete Hansen (2-0), who allowed five hits and one walk while striking out four in 5.0 innings.

The Longhorns (12-5) took advantage of a hit and three walks, the last of which was by Silas Ardoin with the bases loaded, to score against junior Max Rimac (0-1) in the first. Ivan Melendez followed with an RBI-single to make the score 2-0.

Junior Zach De Leon followed with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief, striking out two. In the third, though, Zach Zubia hit a sacrifice fly and Ardoin launched a two-run home run to make the score 5-0.

Then, with the score 5-2 in the fifth, the Longhorns added six runs on a two-run single by Douglas Hodo III, a two-run double by Mike Antico, a groundout by Zubia, and an RBI-double by Ardoin.

In the sixth, Dalton Porter hit a home run, Hodo hit an RBI-single, DJ Petrinsky lifted a sacrifice fly and Ardoin added an RBI-single to make the score 15-2. Ardoin finished with five RBI.