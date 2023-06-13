UTRGV awarded two USDA grants
More than $300,000 in grant money is headed to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley to boost local agricultural production.
Those grants given by the USDA are for the university's partnership with One Up Mushroom, a Valley-based company.
The money will help students collaborate with entrepreneurs to solve real problems and gain experience.
