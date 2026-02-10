UTRGV Baseball comes out on top against the Alumni team 13-3
The first ever UTRGV baseball alumni exhibition game was a huge success for the vaqueros. Not only did the Vaqueros get the 13-3 win, but the valley fans were able to see some of their all-time favorites one more time.
Pitcher Angelo Cabral started for the alumni team and struck out three batters in the first inning.
As for the Vaqueros Victor Loa got the start. He struck out seven batters in 3.2 innings.
Outfielder Damien Whitfield had himself a night at the plate going 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBI.
